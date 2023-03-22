Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,875 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.47% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $63,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT opened at $210.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $265.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

