Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,091 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 1.06% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $36,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $112,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:SEAS opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 82.50%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,199,016.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $222,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,199,016.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 32,176 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $1,869,103.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,758 shares of company stock worth $3,425,770 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

