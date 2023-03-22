Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 11,930 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,930 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.57% of Murphy USA worth $35,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

Murphy USA Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MUSA opened at $247.49 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.25 and its 200-day moving average is $277.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.