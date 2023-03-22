Wendell David Associates Inc. Acquires 805 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 1.3% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.31.

Insider Activity

American Tower Trading Down 1.2 %

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $195.77. The company had a trading volume of 271,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,605. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.