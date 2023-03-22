Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Balchem worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Balchem in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 3,881.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:BCPC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.69. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.49.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

