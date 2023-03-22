Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.21. 438,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,838,029. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.72. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $143.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

