Wendell David Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,206,785,000 after purchasing an additional 604,269 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,052,000 after acquiring an additional 799,376 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,225,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,481,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,538,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,926,000 after acquiring an additional 208,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $81.76. 424,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,983. The company has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $521,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $521,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Mizuho dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

