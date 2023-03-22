Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,430 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.35.

Insider Activity

Ross Stores Price Performance

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.73. 904,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,773. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.