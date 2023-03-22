Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 2,710 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for about 2.0% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $16,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 772,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,291,000 after buying an additional 19,098 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,404,000 after buying an additional 564,889 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 124,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MKC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.95. 134,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,970. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $105.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.