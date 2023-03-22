Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 50 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Hershey by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Hershey by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Hershey by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hershey from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.54.

Insider Activity

Hershey Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,212 shares of company stock valued at $11,884,581. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.35. The stock had a trading volume of 116,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,912. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.71 and its 200-day moving average is $230.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $247.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

