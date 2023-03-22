Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.35

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and traded as low as $8.95. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 500,124 shares trading hands.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,545,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,497,000 after acquiring an additional 743,051 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,411,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,015,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,754 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 760,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 180,081 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 2,168.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 517,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 494,494 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.