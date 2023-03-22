Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.35

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and traded as low as $8.95. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 500,124 shares trading hands.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
