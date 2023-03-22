Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

MNP opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

