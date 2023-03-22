WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI) Trading Down 2.4%

WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.30 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.25). 208,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 137,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.26).

WH Ireland Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.38. The stock has a market cap of £12.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2,050.00 and a beta of 0.53.

WH Ireland Group Company Profile

WH Ireland Group plc, a financial services company, provides wealth management, wealth planning, and broking services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and independent financial advisory services to retail clients.

