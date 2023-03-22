Whelan Financial Boosts Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Whelan Financial grew its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 162.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,629 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the quarter. Heartland Financial USA comprises about 0.4% of Whelan Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,577,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,461,000 after acquiring an additional 47,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,834,000 after purchasing an additional 187,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,053,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,059,000 after purchasing an additional 73,970 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,631,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,504 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,764,000 after purchasing an additional 83,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HTLF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

HTLF traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $40.22. 13,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.08. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $234.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $200,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 4,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $101,224.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 4,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $200,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,340 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,293 shares of company stock worth $279,465 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

