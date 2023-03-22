Whelan Financial Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Whelan Financial raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 21.7% of Whelan Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Whelan Financial owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $36,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,005. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.21. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

