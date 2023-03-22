Whelan Financial Has $1.42 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Whelan Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Whelan Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $199.60. The stock had a trading volume of 525,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,063. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36. The company has a market cap of $273.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

