WhiteCoin (XWC) Achieves Market Cap of $47.31 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $47.31 million and $685,647.91 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00309368 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00022038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012305 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008932 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000663 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00015990 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003750 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.