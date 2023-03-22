WINkLink (WIN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.97 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $80.15 million and $11.97 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.00356755 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,050.78 or 0.25930181 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010129 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008973 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $10,769,043.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

