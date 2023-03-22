Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Hits New 1-Year High at $301.05

Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $301.05 and last traded at $301.05, with a volume of 3125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WINA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winmark in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Winmark Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Winmark Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Winmark

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

In related news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $81,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $81,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,221 shares of company stock worth $655,195. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winmark

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Winmark by 60.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Winmark by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Winmark by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark during the first quarter worth approximately $541,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

