Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Shares Gap Up to $58.25

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.25, but opened at $61.70. Winnebago Industries shares last traded at $60.79, with a volume of 123,581 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.
Winnebago Industries Stock Up 5.3 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.65. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 12.9% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 54,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.
About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
- These 3 Dividend Growers Yield More Than the 10-Year Note
Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.