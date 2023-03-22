Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Shares Gap Up to $58.25

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.25, but opened at $61.70. Winnebago Industries shares last traded at $60.79, with a volume of 123,581 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.65. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 12.9% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 54,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

