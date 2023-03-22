Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives $4.79 Average PT from Analysts

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.79.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Stock Performance

NYSE WIT opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. Wipro has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wipro

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Wipro by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Wipro by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,907 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Wipro by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wipro by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,033,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,618,000 after purchasing an additional 509,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wipro by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wipro

(Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.