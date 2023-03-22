WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 380,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 221,809 shares.The stock last traded at $43.55 and had previously closed at $43.50.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 764.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 845.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 4,315.2% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities, divided into 20 subcomponents. Subcomponents are reweighted to achieve higher yield-to-worst.

