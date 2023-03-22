Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) were up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $9.13. Approximately 921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Worley Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

About Worley

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

