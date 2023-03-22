Wrapped BNB Price Tops $324.38 on Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $324.38 or 0.01179734 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $130.31 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,313,897 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

