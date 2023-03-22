Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.42

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.42 and last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 547921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 5.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,408,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after buying an additional 993,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,882,000 after buying an additional 828,429 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,849,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 45.5% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,563,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 488,840 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

