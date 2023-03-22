XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

XOMA Price Performance

NASDAQ:XOMAP traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280. XOMA has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $27.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

