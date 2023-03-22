XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.
XOMA Price Performance
NASDAQ:XOMAP traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280. XOMA has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $27.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35.
About XOMA
