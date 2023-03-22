XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Declares Dividend of GBX 36

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.44) per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $21.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

XP Power Stock Performance

LON XPP opened at GBX 2,051.24 ($25.19) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,390.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,068.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. XP Power has a 1 year low of GBX 1,402 ($17.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,845 ($47.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £404.92 million, a PE ratio of -2,060.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Get XP Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.16) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($29.84) price target on shares of XP Power in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.16) price objective on shares of XP Power in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.