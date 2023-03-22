XRUN Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. XRUN has a market capitalization of $311.84 million and approximately $103,073.48 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001176 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, XRUN has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

