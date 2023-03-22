Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.06 and last traded at $35.78. 1,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Yakult Honsha Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverages in Japan, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Europe; Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Food and Beverages segment produces and merchandises milk drinks, noodles, juices, and soft drinks.

Featured Stories

