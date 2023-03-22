Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.59 and last traded at $37.44. 6,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 23,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised Yamaha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Yamaha Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.52.

Yamaha Company Profile

Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.

