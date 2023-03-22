Zacks Research Comments on Salesforce, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Salesforce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat forecasts that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $7.76 for the year. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

NYSE:CRM opened at $188.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 898.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,718 shares of company stock worth $6,909,660. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce by 26.1% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 16.7% in the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

