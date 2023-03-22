Zacks Research Weighs in on Plexus Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Plexus in a report released on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $5.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.52. The consensus estimate for Plexus’ current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Plexus’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

PLXS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

PLXS opened at $96.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.68. Plexus has a twelve month low of $74.53 and a twelve month high of $115.36.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Plexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

