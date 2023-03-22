Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 977 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $724,000. LVZ Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

AMGN traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $233.77. 200,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,776. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.38 and its 200 day moving average is $254.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

