Zhang Financial LLC Buys 20,810 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.23. 273,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,562. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.37. The company has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.