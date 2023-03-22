Zhang Financial LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 188.8% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.46. 561,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $109.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.76.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.73.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

