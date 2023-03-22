Zhang Financial LLC Has $34.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 4.4% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $34,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $599,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
VT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.73. The company had a trading volume of 533,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,778. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $103.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.43.
Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.
