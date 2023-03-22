Zhang Financial LLC Has $34.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 4.4% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $34,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $599,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.73. The company had a trading volume of 533,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,778. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $103.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.43.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.