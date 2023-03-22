Zhang Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 36,821 Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,351,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,829,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VUSB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.19. 916,310 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.00.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

