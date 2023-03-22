Zhang Financial LLC Sells 1,321 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 147,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 23,471 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.24. 3,502,344 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

