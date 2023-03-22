Zhang Financial LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Zhang Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 11,902.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 94,984 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Cahill Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $859,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSV remained flat at $24.68 during trading hours on Wednesday. 10,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,208. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

