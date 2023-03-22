Zhang Financial LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $18,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $136.44. 329,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,018. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.46 and its 200-day moving average is $143.09. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $166.38.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

