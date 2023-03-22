Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.42 and last traded at $42.22. Approximately 569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.42.

Zhongsheng Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.24.

Zhongsheng Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zhongsheng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongsheng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.