10,092 Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Purchased by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Samsara during the first quarter worth about $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Samsara by 141.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Samsara by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Samsara by 52.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after buying an additional 1,048,694 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOT opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 0.92. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $21.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. Analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $262,682.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,555.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Samsara news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $56,580,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $262,682.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,555.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,095,518 shares of company stock worth $90,502,659 in the last 90 days.

IOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

