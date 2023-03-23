1,260 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,260 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $267.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.21 and its 200 day moving average is $263.29. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.80.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

