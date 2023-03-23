13 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Acquired by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,200,000 after buying an additional 54,723 shares during the last quarter. Lion Long Term Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 6,300.0% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 19,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TPL traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,651.41. 12,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,032. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,250.01 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,877.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,109.89.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

