1,490 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Purchased by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 105.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after buying an additional 368,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after buying an additional 313,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 356,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,276,000 after acquiring an additional 262,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.19. 235,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.84. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $124.85 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

