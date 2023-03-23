160 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Purchased by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 160 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 722.4% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,455 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,057. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PXD. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

