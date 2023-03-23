162,971 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Bought by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 162,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,202,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 4.6% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.6% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

FLOT opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.34. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

