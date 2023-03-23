17,588 Shares in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Purchased by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAT. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.04. The stock has a market cap of $499.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $33.05 and a 52-week high of $62.89.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

