1irstGold (1GOLD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,001.42

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One 1irstGold token can currently be bought for $63.64 or 0.00221500 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $3,001.42 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1irstGold was first traded on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

