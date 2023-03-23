20,000 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Acquired by Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,494,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,152,000 after buying an additional 4,560,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,233,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,749,000 after buying an additional 8,460,754 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after buying an additional 213,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,286,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,517,000 after buying an additional 141,704 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.16.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

